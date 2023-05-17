Man dead in reported shooting in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at an apartment in Homewood on Wednesday, police said.

Police were called to a home on Bennett Street. They confirmed one person was found dead inside.

Police could be seen going in and out of a building surrounded by red tape as they processed the scene.

Police are on scene of a home on Bennett Street in Homewood. Police say a man is dead inside from an apparent gunshot wound. The original call came out as an apparent home invasion though police would not confirm that on scene. I’ll have the latest details at noon on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/nFYMubn2ra — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) May 17, 2023

The original call came in as an apparent home invasion, but police have yet to confirm that.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

There's been no word on any potential suspects.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.