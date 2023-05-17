Man dead in reported shooting in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at an apartment in Homewood on Wednesday, police said.
Police were called to a home on Bennett Street. They confirmed one person was found dead inside.
Police could be seen going in and out of a building surrounded by red tape as they processed the scene.
The original call came in as an apparent home invasion, but police have yet to confirm that.
The victim's identity hasn't been released.
There's been no word on any potential suspects.
