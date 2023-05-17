Watch CBS News
Man dead in reported shooting in Homewood

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at an apartment in Homewood on Wednesday, police said. 

Police were called to a home on Bennett Street. They confirmed one person was found dead inside. 

Police could be seen going in and out of a building surrounded by red tape as they processed the scene. 

The original call came in as an apparent home invasion, but police have yet to confirm that. 

The victim's identity hasn't been released. 

There's been no word on any potential suspects. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on May 17, 2023 / 12:19 PM

