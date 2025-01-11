Watch CBS News
Local News

One man dead after a vehicle rollover in Penn Hills

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -  Penn Hills Police were alerted of a vehicle rollover on Thompson Run Rd shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police arrived on scene where the vehicle was found off the roadway with the operator unresponsive. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Leondre Johnson from Wilkinsburg. 

When Penn Hills EMS arrived on the scene, they began to administer patient care using EMS equipment where the patient was stabilized. 

The patient was then transported to a local trauma hospital for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.