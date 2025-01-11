One man dead after a vehicle rollover in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Penn Hills Police were alerted of a vehicle rollover on Thompson Run Rd shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police arrived on scene where the vehicle was found off the roadway with the operator unresponsive. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Leondre Johnson from Wilkinsburg.

When Penn Hills EMS arrived on the scene, they began to administer patient care using EMS equipment where the patient was stabilized.

The patient was then transported to a local trauma hospital for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.