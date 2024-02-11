On Super Bowl Sunday, drinking and driving is no super combination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Super Bowl is almost here and Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest party days of the year.

Whether it's at a bar or someone's house, law enforcement is sending a message clear and simple: do not drink and drive.

The countdown is on today to Super Bowl LVIII when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play in the biggest game of the year and when the drinks start flowing today, police want to make sure you remember to stay safe on the roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol-impaired traffic deaths often spike on holidays and popular drinking days like the Super Bowl.

In all of 2021, there were more than 13,000 deaths involving drunk driving.

The DUI Task Force and other local law enforcement will be out on roving patrols all day today to keep drunk drivers off the road.

Remember: A blood-alcohol concentration point of .08 or higher is illegal and you don't want to pay for that with your life or in front of a judge. An average DUI court case costs about $10,000.

It's important to know that even the smallest amount of alcohol can affect your judgment and police want to remind people to know their limits.

They would rather people plan ahead and make smart decisions before getting in the driver's seat. Whether that's taking an Uber, Lyft, or taxi, or having an old-fashioned designated driver, safety should come first ahead of the big game.

Also, AAA officials want you to remember that driving hungover could be just as dangerous as driving drunk.