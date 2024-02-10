South Hills DUI Task Force using roving patrol units for Super Bowl Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The South Hills DUI Task Force will be employing roving patrol units throughout the day on Feb. 11 to deter, detect and arrest impaired drivers for the Super Bowl and any related gatherings.

"Super Bowl Sunday is known for get-togethers, great parties with great food and beverages. The South Hills DUI Task Force wants you to enjoy your day with friends and family, but we also want you to not drink and drive," per a press release from Sergeant Lou Parrotta of the Baldwin Borough Police Department.

The department is advising motorists to have a plan in place to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances.