On A Positive Note: Owners of Pittsburgh Shop 'n Save buy kids presents at annual holiday party

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Each year, a few weeks before Christmas, the Shop 'n Save on Virginia Avenue on Mt. Washington transforms into the North Pole.

Owners Jim and Michelle Kaczorowski have been organizing the holiday parties for about a decade. And at the most recent one, there was a line out the door and down the street.

They and their staff dress up as elves and the couple purchases toys and other gifts for each and every child that attends. The big draw is Santa Claus.

"It's a time in our lives when we need to focus on being kind and bring joy to others. It's a hard world out there, we all know that, so this gives a smile and just a really feel-good moment for the parents and the children," said Michelle.

Husband Jim added, "We look at this as a family store. Everyone in there is like family to us, our customers are like family to us. And it's important to give back, because some people might not get anything if it wasn't for today."

The couple distributes flyers to nearby Pittsburgh Public Schools to draw as many families as possible.