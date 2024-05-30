Omar Khan hopeful that Steelers' offensive line will win the battle of the trenches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The NFL's regular season doesn't start for nearly four months, but the work being done now will form the foundation of what the Steelers hope will be a productive year that ends in a playoff appearance.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan addressed the offensive line for the second year in a row the hope is that the team will win the battle of the trenches.

Last year, the team used a first-round pick on offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

This year, they followed up and used their first-round and second-round picks on more offensive lineman, selecting Troy Fautanu out of Washington and Zach Frazier out of WVU.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Washington Tackle Troy Fautanu is taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall pick during Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fautanu was selected to give them two stud tackles, but Fautanu knows this isn't college football anymore and OTA's have made him aware of the difference between the NCAA and the professional level.

"Like I've been saying, just the speed of the game is a lot faster at this level," Fautanu said. "Everyone's a lot faster, stronger, everything. It's just something you pick up the more time you put in and the more reps I take. We'll figure it out."

The Steelers have one more day of OTA's this week and then the final three days next week before mandatory mini-camp starts in June.