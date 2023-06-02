Oliver Citywide Academy continuing remote learning after student shot, killed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Oliver Citywide Academy will learn remotely for the rest of the year after a student was shot and killed by another student last week.

Jaymier Perry, 15, is accused of shooting and killing Derrick Harris, also 15, near the front steps of the school last Wednesday. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. as the students made their way to school.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said on Friday that the school will continue remote synchronous teaching and learning for the rest of the school year. Previously scheduled in-person events at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium and PNC Park will still happen, the district said.

"The Pittsburgh Public Schools is committed to caring for the wellness of students and staff impacted by this traumatic event. Due to the unique needs of the students served at Oliver Citywide Academy, all students have individualized counseling support through a unique set of providers," the district said in a press release.

Early last year, another student was shot and killed outside of the school.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Obama 6-12 and the Peabody Early Child Center will also continue remote learning for the rest of the school year because of a lack of air conditioning and limited ventilation.