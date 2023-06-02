Pittsburgh Obama 6-12 and Peabody Early Child Center to continue remote learning through end of school year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, Pittsburgh Obama 6-12 and the Peabody Early Child Center will continue remote learning for the rest of the school year.

School officials cite the lack of air conditioning, limited ventilation and supply chain issues as the reason for the decision. The press release noted most classrooms don't have windows, or windows that can be opened, so the proper flow of cool, fresh air is limited.

June 14 is the last day for students in Pittsburgh Public Schools. In addition to the remote learning announcement, SAT testing that was set to take place on June 3 is now canceled.

PPS officials also say a project to purchase a replacement chiller for the facility will cost an estimated $1.4 million, and the project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

On May 30, the district announced that 40 schools would be learning remotely for the rest of this week due to a new protocol for the heat.