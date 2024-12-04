Beaver County dog in need of care after being found abandoned, malnourished

Beaver County area dog in need of care after being found abandoned, malnourished

OHIOVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A dog named Xena at the Beaver County Humane Society needs a long-term medical foster. Xena was brought in on Nov. 23 after being found malnourished and abandoned in Ohioville Borough, Beaver County.

"She was brought to us as a stray, it was very obvious to us at the start that she was severely malnourished," said Alison Yazer, who works at the Beaver County Humane Society.

Her name is a coincidence, but this pup is a warrior.

"We thought there was some underlying condition that had led to her state, and after taking her to an emergency vet, it's discovered she's just really skinny and has been starved," Yazer explained.

The German shepherd mix is at the Beaver County Humane Society being nursed back to health, but she needs a medical foster.

"To prevent bloat and other complications, she's on a very strict feeding schedule with times and amounts to prevent any issues," Yazer said.

Xena isn't the only one in need of a medical foster, with more than 30 pets at the Beaver County Humane Society.

"In cases like this, when they're not ready to be adopted, they can go to foster as kind of a trial to make sure you and the animal get along well, and once they are cleared medically or behaviorally, they can be adopted."

To help, you can call 724-775-5801 x117 or visit this link.