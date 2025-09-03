Two Ohio residents charged with allegedly trafficking thousands of dollars in cocaine to western Pennsylvania

Two Ohio residents are in custody and facing charges of trafficking cocaine from out of state to Western Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday's office, 45-year-old Darnell Lawson and 31-year-old Taylor Suggs are now facing felony drug trafficking charges after five kilograms of cocaine were found during a stop on Saturday in Beaver Falls.

"Communities are safer when law enforcement works together, and this stoppage of a high-level drug-trafficking operation is an example of that," Attorney General Sunday said. "Our office will continue to be a leader and willing partner in unified efforts to cut trafficking pipelines and hold accountable dealers who often subject communities to violence as they protect their lucrative, illegal trade."

Agents from the attorney general's office, DEA investigators, Pennsylvania State Police, and Patterson Township Police were all part of the investigation.

In total, it's believed that the value of the cocaine taken from the vehicle was $110,000.

"This investigation is a testament to the commitment and collaboration between the DEA, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Pennsylvania State Police. Together, we are dismantling drug organizations operating in Pennsylvania," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Thomas Hodnett.

Agents were made aware of the shipment and attempted to stop the vehicle on Saturday; ultimately, the driver fled down an embankment, but was stopped by police.

Lawson and Suggs were taken into custody, and their bail was set at $1 million.

The investigation, according to the attorney general's office, is still continuing.