3 dead in Ohio plane crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were killed in a plane crash in Trumbull County, Ohio, on Friday night.

The plane crashed just after 7 p.m. at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, CBS news affiliate WOIO-TV reported. When first responders arrived at the scene near Route 11 and King Graves Road, they found a multi-engine aircraft that crashed near a runway, the TV station reported.

Law enforcement reportedly believes a mechanical failure forced an emergency landing before the crash.

The aircraft had one pilot and two passengers. All three people died. The victims have not been identified.

It was not immediately known where the plane took off from or where it was scheduled to land.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

Trumbull County is in northeast Ohio.