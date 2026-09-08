79 missing children found in Ohio during law enforcement push

Nearly 80 children reported missing in Ohio were found during a statewide operation, the U.S. Marshals Service announced on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 79 children between the ages of 6 and 17 who had been reported missing and endangered were found during Operation Meridian. Involving federal, state and local law enforcement through the month of August, it was the largest missing child operation in Ohio's history.

Two of the children recovered were sisters, ages 13 and 16, who had been missing since July 2024 and April 2026, the U.S. Marshals Service said. The 13-year-old girl was found hidden in a basement crawlspace under the floor of a bedroom closet in a home on Hibbs Road in Lockbourne. The girls' mother was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation, and during the investigation, authorities said they found the missing 16-year-old at a restaurant on Harrisburg Pike in Columbus.

In another case, a missing 16-year-old girl who was believed to be a victim of human trafficking was found with a man on Woodward Avenue in Toledo, the U.S. Marshals said. She was taken to the hospital, and the U.S. Marshals said local law enforcement is investigating potential criminal activity.

After the dozens of missing children were recovered, the U.S. Marshals Service said they were connected with medical, psychological and social service agencies. The operation focused on children reported missing due to a range of circumstances like suspected sex trafficking, abuse, neglect and runaways.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said law enforcement was told to treat every missing child like they were their own, and that's what they did.

"Every recovered child represents a life pulled back from danger," Elliott said in a news release.