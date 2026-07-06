Missing 5-year-old boy found dead after flash flooding in Ohio

A missing 5-year-old boy was found dead after flash flooding hit Ohio over the weekend, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff Derek Norman said in a news release on Facebook that officials received a report of a missing 5-year-old boy in Lewisville around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday after a flash flood event hit the area. Law enforcement and other first responders responded and began searching for the 5-year-old boy. Norman said that even members of the public helped search for the missing boy.

The boy's body was later found in a creek drainage area near State Route 78, authorities said. He has not been identified as of Monday evening.

"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the child's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Monday's news release said. "We ask the public to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy as they grieve this tragic loss."

Police are investigating. Sheriff Norman added that no additional information is being released at this time.

Multiple counties in Ohio were hit hard by severe weather over the weekend amid a heat wave. In a Facebook post, Kelleys Island in Erie County said it received more than 20 inches of rain over the last 24 hours. In a separate Facebook post, Sheriff Norman said a young girl and a man were rescued from a creek amid "rapidly rising water" on Sunday evening.

"The Sheriff's Office reminds the public to use extreme caution during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding," officials said.