Man shoots, kills 2 people in Ohio home before killing himself after police chase, officials say

A man in Lakewood, Ohio, is accused of fatally shooting two people before turning the gun on himself after leading officers on a police chase, officials said.

Amanda Wakut and Richard Eastin were found dead on Sunday at a home on Chesterland Avenue around 4:30 a.m., CBS affiliate WOIO reported. Law enforcement was called to the home after the suspected gunman called his ex-wife and said he had shot two people at the home and planned to kill himself.

When officers arrived at the home on Chesterland Avenue, they spotted the driver of a pick-up truck leaving the scene, according to WOIO. Officers attempted to stop the driver, but he led police on a pursuit before getting out of the vehicle and killing himself. The suspected gunman has not been identified as of Monday evening. There was no immediate word on the motive of the shooting or how the three people knew each other.

Amanda Wakut was found dead in a home in Lakewood, Ohio, on June 21, 2026. (Photo Credit: Full Send Powerlifting)

Wakut, 33, was a beloved member of the powerlifting community in Ohio. Those who knew her described her as someone who "showed up for everyone around her with so much love, energy, and heart."

"She was one of a kind, and the world is a dimmer place without her in it," Full Send Powerlifting said in an Instagram post.

The post went on to say that its focus is on honoring Wakut and helping her son, Landyn, and her mother, Irene. Full Send Powerlifting is also asking people to share their favorite memories of Wakut.

"We want to gather everything we can to celebrate who she was and preserve her story for Landyn," the Instagram post added.

"Amanda, you were so loved. You still are. Always will be. Forever and ever," the post concluded,

Eastin is being remembered as someone who was "kind to everybody."

"He loved everybody; he was that kind of person," Christine Osborne, who knew Eastin from her job, told WOIO.