Ohio high school football scores for September 4, 2026

The Ohio high school football season continues on Friday with Week 3. This story will have the latest scores from around Ohio as they come in, so be sure to check back for updates.

Week 3 Ohio high school football scores

Anna 43, Rockford Parkway 6

Attica Seneca E. 41, Tiffin Calvert 7

Barnesville 33, Bellaire 0

Bellville Clear Fork 17, Lexington 7

Belmont Union Local 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 40, Cambridge 7

Campbell Memorial 42, Warren Champion 0

Can. McKinley 53, Sandusky 7

Carey 41, Lucas 7

Casstown Miami E. 48, Spring. NW 7

Chesapeake 35, McDermott Scioto NW 6

Cin. Elder 42, E. Central, Ind. 7

Circleville 49, Williamsport Westfall 15

Cle. Hay 35, Tol. Scott 22

Cuyahoga Hts. 36, Pioneer N. Central 7

Danville 38, Monroeville 0

Delta 50, Gibsonburg 6

Doylestown Chippewa 66, Warsaw River View 0

Elmore Woodmore 46, Fostoria 13

Fitch 42, Painesville Riverside 10

Fredericktown 30, Utica 27

Ft. Loramie 49, Sidney Lehman 0

Garfield Hts. 22, N. Can. Hoover 15

Geneva 42, Parma Normandy 0

Genoa 48, Huron 20

Grafton Midview 28, Elyria Cath. 14

Hannibal River 49, Oak Glen, W.Va. 14

Hilliard Darby 34, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Independence 24, Ashland Crestview 7

Jackson 14, Wheelersburg 3

Kansas Lakota 28, Arcadia 21

Kettering Alter 44, Cin. Taft 12

Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Hebron Lakewood 13

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, Lewis Center Olentangy 7

Liberty Center 53, Tontogany Otsego 16

Logan 17, Vincent Warren 6

London 37, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 57, Delphos St John's 7

Martins Ferry 47, Brashear, Pa. 15

Millbury Lake 26, Metamora Evergreen 8

Mogadore 30, Dalton 21

Nelsonville-York 49, Dawson-Bryant 14

Newark Cath. 31, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0

Newcomerstown 58, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14

Oberlin Firelands 30, Bay (OH) 0

Oregon Clay 62, Bowling Green 0

Orwell Grand Valley 1, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Parma Padua 35, Bedford 6

Pemberville Eastwood 12, Wauseon 7

Peninsula Woodridge 20, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14

Perry 31, Kirtland 10

Perrysburg 40, Fremont Ross 7

Proctorville Fairland 35, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 6

Racine Southern 44, Corning Miller 8

Rittman 49, Greenwich S. Cent. 13

Rocky River 20, Uniontown Lake 16

Shelby 27, Bellevue 7

Sherwood Fairview 32, Bryan 29

Steubenville 48, Linsly, W.Va. 7

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Zanesville Rosecrans 7

Strasburg 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7

Sycamore Mohawk 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Tol. Whitmer 37, Sylvania Southview 6

Upper Sandusky 48, Bucyrus Wynford 7

Van Buren 28, Pandora-Gilboa 13

Vermilion 42, Lorain Clearview 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38, Coshocton 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38, Circleville Logan Elm 7

Westerville N. 14, Westerville Cent. 6

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Sugar Grove Berne Union 7

Wooster Triway 31, Wooster 7

Worthington Kilbourne 56, Canal Winchester 35