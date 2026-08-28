Ohio high school football scores for August 28, 2026
The Ohio high school football season continues on Friday with Week 2. This story will have the latest scores from around Ohio as they come in, so be sure to check back for updates.
Week 2 Ohio high school football scores
Ada 38, Arcadia 28
Alliance 32, Wooster 29
Amherst Steele 38, Medina Buckeye 21
Ansonia 40, Camden Preble Shawnee 8
Archbold 41, St. Henry (OH) 15
Ashland 27, Marion Harding High School 13
Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Painesville Harvey 41
Attica Seneca E. 28, Monroeville 12
Barnesville 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 14
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Huron 0
Beaver Eastern 49, Oak Hill 7
Beaver Local 29, Western Beaver, Pa. 13
Beechwood, Ky. 42, Cin. Indian Hill 0
Bellbrook 49, Bellefontaine 10
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, W. Liberty-Salem 13
Bellville Clear Fork 38, Zanesville 12
Belmont Union Local 40, St. Clairsville 21
Beloit W. Branch 35, New Philadelphia 7
Berea-Midpark 43, Euclid 33
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Zanesville W. Muskingum 20
Bishop Fenwick 41, Monroe 20
Bishop Hartley 28, Cols. Marion-Franklin 27, OT
Bishop Ready 34, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21
Bowerston Conotton Valley 62, Zanesville Rosecrans 13
Bowling Green 28, Bryan 22
Boyd Co., Ky. 39, Ironton Rock Hill 36
Brookville 38, Spring. Shawnee 6
Bucyrus 27, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 20
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47, E. Palestine 14
Campbell Memorial 14, Youngs. Valley Christian 7
Can. Cent. Cath. 19, Mogadore 8
Canal Fulton Northwest 36, Alliance Marlington 21
Canal Winchester 35, New Albany 28
Canfield S. Range 59, Jeannette, Pa. 21
Carrollton 23, Richmond Edison 6
Casstown Miami E. 20, Carlisle 7
Celina 7, Wapakoneta 6
Chagrin Falls 26, Orange 12
Chardon 25, Cle. Hts. 7
Chesterland W. Geauga 7, Chardon NDCL 0
Chillicothe 26, Wheelersburg 18
Chillicothe Unioto 33, Athens 14
Chillicothe Zane Trace 27, Waverly 7
Cin. Colerain 41, Hamilton 7
Cin. Elder 56, Covington Catholic, Ky. 20
Cin. La Salle 38, Clayton Northmont 6
Cin. Madeira 27, Middletown Madison 0
Cin. NW 32, Reading 0
Cin. Oak Hills 21, Fairfield 0
Cin. Princeton 28, Middletown 7
Cin. Winton Woods 35, Kings Mills Kings 0
Cin. Withrow 45, Day. Chaminade Julienne 12
Circleville 28, Washington C.H. 26
Cle. Glenville 34, Powell Olentangy Liberty 13
Clyde 33, Tol. Start 6
Collins Western Reserve 26, Castalia Margaretta 7
Cols. Bishop Watterson 28, Pickerington Central 0
Cols. DeSales 41, Cols. Walnut Ridge 6
Cols. Grandview Hts. 53, Cols. Whetstone 0
Cols. Independence 18, Cols. Beechcroft 15
Cols. Linden-McKinley 20, Cols. Franklin Hts. 2
Cols. Northland 18, Cin. Aiken 14
Cols. St. Charles 28, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 26
Cols. Upper Arlington 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 0
Columbia Station Columbia 42, Fairview 6
Columbiana Crestview 34, Cortland Lakeview 14
Columbus Grove 40, Findlay Liberty-Benton 20
Conneaut 50, Jefferson Area 6
Copley 56, Akr. Firestone 6
Crestline 28, Ashland Crestview 16
Crooksville 35, Lore City Buckeye Trail 6
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit def. Springfield, forfeit
Cuyahoga Hts. 31, Burton Berkshire 7
Danville 39, Utica 13
Day. Carroll 32, New Carlisle Tecumseh 23
Day. Oakwood 42, Tipp City Bethel 14
DeGraff Riverside 47, Spring. NE 21
Delaware Buckeye Valley 26, Cols. Africentric 0
Delphos Jefferson 13, Rockford Parkway 6
Delta 43, Sherwood Fairview 30
Detroit King, Mich. 29, Tol. Whitmer 7
Dublin Scioto 42, Cols. Briggs 36
E. Liverpool 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 14
Eastlake North 42, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
Eaton 39, Richmond, Ind. 8
Fairborn 49, Sidney 6
Findlay 31, Lima Senior 6
Frankfort Adena 12, Dawson-Bryant 8
Fredericktown 21, Johnstown Northridge 0
Fremont Ross 51, Sandusky 6
Ft. Loramie 13, Anna 12
Gahanna Lincoln 24, Springboro 7
Galion 21, Carey 17
Garfield Hts. 39, Youngs. Mooney 37
Garrettsville Garfield 48, Mantua Crestwood 13
Gates Mills Gilmour 7, Parma Hts. Holy Name 0
Gates Mills Hawken 36, Rocky River Lutheran W. 6
Geneva 41, Ashtabula Lakeside 6
Germantown Valley View 37, Franklin 0
Girard 56, Linsly, W.Va. 14
Glouster Trimble 42, Fairfield Christian 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Akr. Buchtel 12
Goshen 49, Hillsboro 7
Grafton Midview 28, N. Olmsted 26
Granville 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 21
Greenfield McClain 34, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Greenwich S. Cent. 20, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 14
Hamilton Badin 42, Dixie Heights, Ky. 13
Hamler Patrick Henry 33, Defiance Ayersville 14
Hannibal River 40, Rayland Buckeye 8
Harrison 28, Cin. McNicholas 0
Harrod Allen E. 28, Ft. Recovery 21
Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Spencerville 0
Hayes 28, Lancaster 13
Heath 14, Sparta Highland 6
Holgate 62, Camden-Frontier, Mich. 26
Howard E. Knox 34, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Hunting Valley University 35, Bay (OH) 14
Independence 31, Rootstown 14
Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, Lucas 7
John Marshall, W.Va. 37, Marietta 28
Johnstown 50, Centerburg 0
Kansas Lakota 39, Hicksville 0
Kettering Alter 47, Indpls Ritter, Ind. 6
Kirtland 36, Poland Seminary 34
LaGrange Keystone 12, Lodi Cloverleaf 10
Lakewood 27, Cle. Rhodes 26
Lancaster Fairfield Union 20, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 22, OT
Lebanon 42, Loveland 7
Leipsic 26, McComb 7
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 33, Westerville N. 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 40, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Liberty Center 41, Pemberville Eastwood 14
Lima Perry 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0
Lima Shawnee 30, Kenton 6
London 37, Hamilton Hts., Ind. 0
London Madison-Plains 71, Grove City Christian 7
Lyndhurst Brush 21, N. Ridgeville 14
Madison 36, Maple Hts. 18
Mansfield Madison 41, Caledonia River Valley 12
Maria Stein Marion Local 54, Canal Winchester Harvest 28
Marion Elgin 54, Morral Ridgedale 6
Marion Pleasant 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
Martins Ferry 60, Cols. Mifflin 6
Mason 43, Cin. Sycamore 24
Massillon Perry 41, STVM 0
Massillon Tuslaw 14, Doylestown Chippewa 13
Mayfield 31, Elyria Cath. 13
McArthur Vinton County 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 33
McDonald 54, Malvern 28
Medina Highland 31, Strongsville 27
Mentor 31, Erie McDowell, Pa. 30
Mentor Lake Cath. 14, Avon Lake 13
Millbury Lake 36, Northwood 35
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Cle. Adams 0
Mineral Ridge 31, Hanoverton United 28
Minerva 40, Akr. Springfield 7
Minford 28, Chesapeake 13
Minster 37, Convoy Crestview 0
Montpelier 25, Swanton 7
Morrow Little Miami 27, Cin. Turpin 24
Mt Gilead 27, Upper Sandusky 25
N. Baltimore 56, Dola Hardin Northern 18
N. Royalton 10, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6
NFL Academy, England 28, Akr. Hoban 14
Nelsonville-York 48, Logan 6
New Bremen 40, Covington 7
New Lebanon Dixie 27, Union City Mississinawa Valley 26
New Lexington 36, Philo 14
New Madison Tri-Village 38, New Paris National Trail 7
Newark 34, Mt. Vernon 14
Newark Cath. 16, W. Jefferson 14
Newark Licking Valley 40, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
Norton 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7
Norwalk St Paul 14, Tiffin Calvert 10
Oakland, Tenn. 50, Centerville 20
Olmsted Falls 42, Brunswick 7
Ontario 58, Norwalk 0
Oregon Clay 35, Sylvania Southview 14
Orrville 43, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Orwell Grand Valley 28, Ravenna SE 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Defiance 21
Oxford Talawanda 49, Day. Meadowdale 0
Painesville Riverside 40, Aurora 13
Pandora-Gilboa 37, Bloomdale Elmwood 19
Paulding 46, Pioneer N. Central 0
Peninsula Woodridge 55, Sheffield Brookside 20
Perry 45, Chagrin Falls Kenston 12
Perrysburg 45, Lewis Center Olentangy 7
Piketon 43, Wellston 8
Pine-Richland, Pa. 48, Avon 18
Portsmouth Notre Dame 27, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Portsmouth W. 42, Portsmouth 0
Reynoldsburg 42, Dublin Jerome 31
Rittman 35, Akr. Coventry 0
Salem 21, Canfield 17
Sandusky St. Mary 47, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 14
Shadyside 49, Salineville Southern 0
Shelby 48, Lexington 6
Smithville 59, Galion Northmor 15
Southeastern 44, Franklin Furnace Green 13
Spring. Kenton Ridge 41, Day. Northridge 6
St Marys 35, Lima Bath 14
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. Western Hills 28
St. Edward (OH) 22, Can. McKinley 8
St. Paris Graham 44, Milton-Union 14
Steubenville 44, Dover 14
Stow-Munroe Falls 44, Barberton 13
Strasburg 28, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
Streetsboro 36, New Franklin Manchester 35
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Dalton 16
Sunbury Big Walnut 39, Dublin Coffman 7
Sycamore Mohawk 56, Cardington-Lincoln 14
Thornville Sheridan 21, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 14
Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Piqua 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 20, Metamora Evergreen 15
Toledo St John's Jesuit 25, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0
Tontogany Otsego 21, Defiance Tinora 14
Toronto 27, Newcomerstown 20
Trenton Edgewood 32, Miamisburg 28
Trotwood-Madison 20, Kettering Fairmont 7
Troy Christian 42, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Uhrichsville Claymont 54, Warsaw River View 0
Uniontown Lake 27, Youngs. Boardman 0
Urbana 35, Mechanicsburg 12
Van Buren 55, Arlington 12
Van Wert 31, Elida 21
Vermilion 41, Oberlin Firelands 7
Versailles 20, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 10
Vincent Warren 28, McConnelsville Morgan 21
W. Chester Lakota W. 48, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 18
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, E. Cle. Shaw 16
W. Unity Hilltop 36, Edgerton 28
Wadsworth 33, Hilliard Davidson 8
Warren Champion 42, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Warren JFK 18, Struthers 6
Waterford 15, Caldwell 8
West 12, Grove City Cent. Crossing 3
Westerville Cent. 17, Westerville S. 0
Wickliffe 28, Richmond Hts. 8
Willard 41, Brooklyn 0
Willoughby S. 34, Kent Roosevelt 13
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Pomeroy Meigs 14
Wilmington 35, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 29, Bellaire 14
Youngs. Ursuline 43, Louisville 10