Ohio high school football scores for August 28, 2026

The Ohio high school football season continues on Friday with Week 2. This story will have the latest scores from around Ohio as they come in, so be sure to check back for updates.

Week 2 Ohio high school football scores

Ada 38, Arcadia 28

Alliance 32, Wooster 29

Amherst Steele 38, Medina Buckeye 21

Ansonia 40, Camden Preble Shawnee 8

Archbold 41, St. Henry (OH) 15

Ashland 27, Marion Harding High School 13

Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Painesville Harvey 41

Attica Seneca E. 28, Monroeville 12

Barnesville 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 14

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Huron 0

Beaver Eastern 49, Oak Hill 7

Beaver Local 29, Western Beaver, Pa. 13

Beechwood, Ky. 42, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Bellbrook 49, Bellefontaine 10

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, W. Liberty-Salem 13

Bellville Clear Fork 38, Zanesville 12

Belmont Union Local 40, St. Clairsville 21

Beloit W. Branch 35, New Philadelphia 7

Berea-Midpark 43, Euclid 33

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Zanesville W. Muskingum 20

Bishop Fenwick 41, Monroe 20

Bishop Hartley 28, Cols. Marion-Franklin 27, OT

Bishop Ready 34, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21

Bowerston Conotton Valley 62, Zanesville Rosecrans 13

Bowling Green 28, Bryan 22

Boyd Co., Ky. 39, Ironton Rock Hill 36

Brookville 38, Spring. Shawnee 6

Bucyrus 27, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 20

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47, E. Palestine 14

Campbell Memorial 14, Youngs. Valley Christian 7

Can. Cent. Cath. 19, Mogadore 8

Canal Fulton Northwest 36, Alliance Marlington 21

Canal Winchester 35, New Albany 28

Canfield S. Range 59, Jeannette, Pa. 21

Carrollton 23, Richmond Edison 6

Casstown Miami E. 20, Carlisle 7

Celina 7, Wapakoneta 6

Chagrin Falls 26, Orange 12

Chardon 25, Cle. Hts. 7

Chesterland W. Geauga 7, Chardon NDCL 0

Chillicothe 26, Wheelersburg 18

Chillicothe Unioto 33, Athens 14

Chillicothe Zane Trace 27, Waverly 7

Cin. Colerain 41, Hamilton 7

Cin. Elder 56, Covington Catholic, Ky. 20

Cin. La Salle 38, Clayton Northmont 6

Cin. Madeira 27, Middletown Madison 0

Cin. NW 32, Reading 0

Cin. Oak Hills 21, Fairfield 0

Cin. Princeton 28, Middletown 7

Cin. Winton Woods 35, Kings Mills Kings 0

Cin. Withrow 45, Day. Chaminade Julienne 12

Circleville 28, Washington C.H. 26

Cle. Glenville 34, Powell Olentangy Liberty 13

Clyde 33, Tol. Start 6

Collins Western Reserve 26, Castalia Margaretta 7

Cols. Bishop Watterson 28, Pickerington Central 0

Cols. DeSales 41, Cols. Walnut Ridge 6

Cols. Grandview Hts. 53, Cols. Whetstone 0

Cols. Independence 18, Cols. Beechcroft 15

Cols. Linden-McKinley 20, Cols. Franklin Hts. 2

Cols. Northland 18, Cin. Aiken 14

Cols. St. Charles 28, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 26

Cols. Upper Arlington 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 0

Columbia Station Columbia 42, Fairview 6

Columbiana Crestview 34, Cortland Lakeview 14

Columbus Grove 40, Findlay Liberty-Benton 20

Conneaut 50, Jefferson Area 6

Copley 56, Akr. Firestone 6

Crestline 28, Ashland Crestview 16

Crooksville 35, Lore City Buckeye Trail 6

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit def. Springfield, forfeit

Cuyahoga Hts. 31, Burton Berkshire 7

Danville 39, Utica 13

Day. Carroll 32, New Carlisle Tecumseh 23

Day. Oakwood 42, Tipp City Bethel 14

DeGraff Riverside 47, Spring. NE 21

Delaware Buckeye Valley 26, Cols. Africentric 0

Delphos Jefferson 13, Rockford Parkway 6

Delta 43, Sherwood Fairview 30

Detroit King, Mich. 29, Tol. Whitmer 7

Dublin Scioto 42, Cols. Briggs 36

E. Liverpool 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 14

Eastlake North 42, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0

Eaton 39, Richmond, Ind. 8

Fairborn 49, Sidney 6

Findlay 31, Lima Senior 6

Frankfort Adena 12, Dawson-Bryant 8

Fredericktown 21, Johnstown Northridge 0

Fremont Ross 51, Sandusky 6

Ft. Loramie 13, Anna 12

Gahanna Lincoln 24, Springboro 7

Galion 21, Carey 17

Garfield Hts. 39, Youngs. Mooney 37

Garrettsville Garfield 48, Mantua Crestwood 13

Gates Mills Gilmour 7, Parma Hts. Holy Name 0

Gates Mills Hawken 36, Rocky River Lutheran W. 6

Geneva 41, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Germantown Valley View 37, Franklin 0

Girard 56, Linsly, W.Va. 14

Glouster Trimble 42, Fairfield Christian 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Akr. Buchtel 12

Goshen 49, Hillsboro 7

Grafton Midview 28, N. Olmsted 26

Granville 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 21

Greenfield McClain 34, McDermott Scioto NW 7

Greenwich S. Cent. 20, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 14

Hamilton Badin 42, Dixie Heights, Ky. 13

Hamler Patrick Henry 33, Defiance Ayersville 14

Hannibal River 40, Rayland Buckeye 8

Harrison 28, Cin. McNicholas 0

Harrod Allen E. 28, Ft. Recovery 21

Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Spencerville 0

Hayes 28, Lancaster 13

Heath 14, Sparta Highland 6

Holgate 62, Camden-Frontier, Mich. 26

Howard E. Knox 34, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Hunting Valley University 35, Bay (OH) 14

Independence 31, Rootstown 14

Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, Lucas 7

John Marshall, W.Va. 37, Marietta 28

Johnstown 50, Centerburg 0

Kansas Lakota 39, Hicksville 0

Kettering Alter 47, Indpls Ritter, Ind. 6

Kirtland 36, Poland Seminary 34

LaGrange Keystone 12, Lodi Cloverleaf 10

Lakewood 27, Cle. Rhodes 26

Lancaster Fairfield Union 20, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 22, OT

Lebanon 42, Loveland 7

Leipsic 26, McComb 7

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 33, Westerville N. 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 40, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Liberty Center 41, Pemberville Eastwood 14

Lima Perry 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Lima Shawnee 30, Kenton 6

London 37, Hamilton Hts., Ind. 0

London Madison-Plains 71, Grove City Christian 7

Lyndhurst Brush 21, N. Ridgeville 14

Madison 36, Maple Hts. 18

Mansfield Madison 41, Caledonia River Valley 12

Maria Stein Marion Local 54, Canal Winchester Harvest 28

Marion Elgin 54, Morral Ridgedale 6

Marion Pleasant 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

Martins Ferry 60, Cols. Mifflin 6

Mason 43, Cin. Sycamore 24

Massillon Perry 41, STVM 0

Massillon Tuslaw 14, Doylestown Chippewa 13

Mayfield 31, Elyria Cath. 13

McArthur Vinton County 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 33

McDonald 54, Malvern 28

Medina Highland 31, Strongsville 27

Mentor 31, Erie McDowell, Pa. 30

Mentor Lake Cath. 14, Avon Lake 13

Millbury Lake 36, Northwood 35

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Cle. Adams 0

Mineral Ridge 31, Hanoverton United 28

Minerva 40, Akr. Springfield 7

Minford 28, Chesapeake 13

Minster 37, Convoy Crestview 0

Montpelier 25, Swanton 7

Morrow Little Miami 27, Cin. Turpin 24

Mt Gilead 27, Upper Sandusky 25

N. Baltimore 56, Dola Hardin Northern 18

N. Royalton 10, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6

NFL Academy, England 28, Akr. Hoban 14

Nelsonville-York 48, Logan 6

New Bremen 40, Covington 7

New Lebanon Dixie 27, Union City Mississinawa Valley 26

New Lexington 36, Philo 14

New Madison Tri-Village 38, New Paris National Trail 7

Newark 34, Mt. Vernon 14

Newark Cath. 16, W. Jefferson 14

Newark Licking Valley 40, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Norton 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7

Norwalk St Paul 14, Tiffin Calvert 10

Oakland, Tenn. 50, Centerville 20

Olmsted Falls 42, Brunswick 7

Ontario 58, Norwalk 0

Oregon Clay 35, Sylvania Southview 14

Orrville 43, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Orwell Grand Valley 28, Ravenna SE 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Defiance 21

Oxford Talawanda 49, Day. Meadowdale 0

Painesville Riverside 40, Aurora 13

Pandora-Gilboa 37, Bloomdale Elmwood 19

Paulding 46, Pioneer N. Central 0

Peninsula Woodridge 55, Sheffield Brookside 20

Perry 45, Chagrin Falls Kenston 12

Perrysburg 45, Lewis Center Olentangy 7

Piketon 43, Wellston 8

Pine-Richland, Pa. 48, Avon 18

Portsmouth Notre Dame 27, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Portsmouth W. 42, Portsmouth 0

Reynoldsburg 42, Dublin Jerome 31

Rittman 35, Akr. Coventry 0

Salem 21, Canfield 17

Sandusky St. Mary 47, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 14

Shadyside 49, Salineville Southern 0

Shelby 48, Lexington 6

Smithville 59, Galion Northmor 15

Southeastern 44, Franklin Furnace Green 13

Spring. Kenton Ridge 41, Day. Northridge 6

St Marys 35, Lima Bath 14

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. Western Hills 28

St. Edward (OH) 22, Can. McKinley 8

St. Paris Graham 44, Milton-Union 14

Steubenville 44, Dover 14

Stow-Munroe Falls 44, Barberton 13

Strasburg 28, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Streetsboro 36, New Franklin Manchester 35

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Dalton 16

Sunbury Big Walnut 39, Dublin Coffman 7

Sycamore Mohawk 56, Cardington-Lincoln 14

Thornville Sheridan 21, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 14

Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Piqua 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 20, Metamora Evergreen 15

Toledo St John's Jesuit 25, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0

Tontogany Otsego 21, Defiance Tinora 14

Toronto 27, Newcomerstown 20

Trenton Edgewood 32, Miamisburg 28

Trotwood-Madison 20, Kettering Fairmont 7

Troy Christian 42, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Uhrichsville Claymont 54, Warsaw River View 0

Uniontown Lake 27, Youngs. Boardman 0

Urbana 35, Mechanicsburg 12

Van Buren 55, Arlington 12

Van Wert 31, Elida 21

Vermilion 41, Oberlin Firelands 7

Versailles 20, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 10

Vincent Warren 28, McConnelsville Morgan 21

W. Chester Lakota W. 48, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 18

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, E. Cle. Shaw 16

W. Unity Hilltop 36, Edgerton 28

Wadsworth 33, Hilliard Davidson 8

Warren Champion 42, Middlefield Cardinal 0

Warren JFK 18, Struthers 6

Waterford 15, Caldwell 8

West 12, Grove City Cent. Crossing 3

Westerville Cent. 17, Westerville S. 0

Wickliffe 28, Richmond Hts. 8

Willard 41, Brooklyn 0

Willoughby S. 34, Kent Roosevelt 13

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Pomeroy Meigs 14

Wilmington 35, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 29, Bellaire 14

Youngs. Ursuline 43, Louisville 10