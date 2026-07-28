"Violent" gang dealt "major blow" after 10 arrested in Ohio, police say

A "violent" gang was dealt a "major blow" after 10 people were arrested in Ohio as part of a months-long investigation by local law enforcement and the FBI, officials said.

Over the last eight months, the Cleveland Police Department and the FBI have worked together on an extensive investigation targeting "dangerous individuals" tied to a street gang known as "627/OBM," according to a news release on Tuesday. The suspected gang members are believed to have been involved in illegal firearms, drug trafficking and other violent crimes in Ohio.

Guns seized during the Cleveland police and FBI joint investigation. (Photo Credit: Cleveland Division of Police)

Tuesday's press release called it a "major blow to violent gang activity."

Organized crime bust

Authorities said in November 2025, Cleveland police and the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force began investigating the illegal possession of an auto sear, a machine gun conversion device.

Officials said that investigation found evidence suggesting larger criminal activity, leading to the "627/OBM" gang investigation.

"The investigation focused on dangerous individuals suspected of participating in organized criminal street gang activity," Tuesday's press release said.

The gang, authorities believe, is responsible for the unlawful distribution and possession of firearms, felonious assaults, robberies, motor vehicle thefts, and the possession and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Gang operation leads to arrests, gun seizures

The news release went on to say that on Tuesday, seven people at six different locations across Ohio were arrested as part of the investigation. In total, 10 suspects have been arrested.

"The execution of today's operation required a methodical approach, meticulous coordination, and an unwavering commitment to public safety—all of which were demonstrated effectively," Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd said in the news release.

Police added that 28 firearms, including 12 with auto sears, have been seized so far.

The arrested include Darrian Davis, Zion Harris, Arnez Weems, Montez Morton, Nathaniel Harris, Kevonte Lane, Justin Williams, Dontrell Davis, Darrius Davis and Ramonte Stinnett-Davis.