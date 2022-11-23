Watch CBS News
Local News

O'Hara Township Police warn residents of text message scam

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

O'Hara Police warn of text scam
O'Hara Police warn of text scam 00:21

O'HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - O'Hara Township Police are warning residents of the latest scam. 

Residents have reported getting text messages saying their credit or debit cards have been locked due to suspicious activity. 

The scammer on the other end then asks them to provide their card number, which the scammer then uses to access personal information or lock them out of their accounts. 

Police reminded residents that they should never give away their account information and should they get any type of text message like this one, call their bank to confirm. 

First published on November 23, 2022 / 4:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.