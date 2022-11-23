O'Hara Township Police warn residents of text message scam

O'HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - O'Hara Township Police are warning residents of the latest scam.

Residents have reported getting text messages saying their credit or debit cards have been locked due to suspicious activity.

The scammer on the other end then asks them to provide their card number, which the scammer then uses to access personal information or lock them out of their accounts.

Police reminded residents that they should never give away their account information and should they get any type of text message like this one, call their bank to confirm.