Watch CBS News
Local News

Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president, members resign

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president, members resign
Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president, members resign 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The board president and several members of the group putting together a 10-year plan to revamp Oakland are resigning.

According to a letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey obtained by the Trib, the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation's now-former board president Jake Oresick announced his resignation and said six others were joining him. 

Oresick claimed executive director Wanda Wilson "seems to have lost any capacity of compromise" and "has engaged in name-calling, ignored board directives, and antagonized critical stakeholders" for several months, the Trib reported.   

Wilson told the Trib Oresick's letter contained false information. 

In a statement, the organization's secretary said four board members chose to resign "in protest" after a recent board retreat that prioritized equity and diversity. 

"This was not an outcome any of us desired, but we are invigorated with OPDC's renewed commitment to building an Oakland that helps all its neighbors thrive," the statement said. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 5:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.