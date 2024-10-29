Pittsburgh nursing home employees paid after not seeing a paycheck for weeks

Nursing home employees in Pennsylvania paid after not seeing a paycheck for weeks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Employees of a nursing home in Pittsburgh who had not seen a paycheck in weeks were finally paid.

Several employees of Squirrel Hill Wellness and Rehabilitation Center reached out to KDKA-TV on Monday for help after not getting paid in almost three weeks.

When KDKA-TV showed up at the facility, the owner refused to see us and was told by an administrator they had "no comment." After further investigation, KDKA-TV learned the wheels were already in motion to get the employees paid.

"I instructed the union president to file a grievance," said John Galuska, director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. "We were told by the employer they were going to get paid Monday. Monday came and went, and there were no paychecks in their accounts."

Galuska said when he found out his members did not get paid on Friday, he reached out to the nursing home's owner and general counsel, who claimed there was a payroll glitch. Galuska said most of the employees live paycheck to paycheck and are concerned with mounting bills and overdraft fees.

"The grievance that we did file on Friday, part of the remedy was to for the employer to pay the late fees and so forth that they're going to incur through their banking system," Galuska said.

While employees are relieved to finally get their paychecks, they are equally concerned about it happening again.

"We'll be a little more diligent, probably visit this facility a lot more and build a better relationship with the employer," Galuska said. "And if there is a problem, we need to know about it before it happens."

Galuska adds he is proud of his members. He said they all continued to show up for work even though they hadn't been paid. He says that proves they truly care for their patients.