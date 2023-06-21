Northern Regional Police Department puts special response team vehicle up for sale
WEXFORD (KDKA) - Are you in the market for a new vehicle but one that makes a statement?
One that could be just about anything - from a party bus to a food truck, or just something cool to park in the driveway.
Well, the Northern Regional Police Department is putting its 1988 Chevy light-duty box truck up for auction! The truck was used by its special response team for years.
However, there are a couple of catches.
The big vehicle gets an estimated six miles per gallon, and the engine is blown, but as the department said - "that can always be fixed."
"Let's not forget the real selling point: the sheer amount of attention you'll get from other drivers," the department put in a humorous Facebook post. "People will be honking, waving, and asking you where you got such a sweet ride. You might even become a minor celebrity in your town (or at least in the parking lot of Acrisure Stadium)."
Lastly, and certainly not leastly, it has a current Pennsylvania inspections and emissions sticker good until November.
You can put your bid in now, and as of about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the top bid sits at $1,250.
