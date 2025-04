Northbound lanes of Interstate 79 have been shut down due to an overturned triaxle dump truck. Emergency crews were alerted to the accident just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The roadway remains closed at Exit 88 (Little Creek Road) "for an extended period of time" due to the accident at the 89.0 mile marker, according to the Harmony Fire District.

TRAFFIC ALERT I-79 Northbound will be closed at Exit 88 (Little Creek Rd) for an extended period of time this morning due to an overturned triaxle at the 89.0 mile marker. Please avoid the area. Posted by Harmony Fire District on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.