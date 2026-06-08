Mechanical issues delays opening of Allegheny County pool, crews hope to open soon

It has now been three days since the North Park Pool, which was supposed to be opened for the season on June 6th, has been closed.

On the front of the gate where guests would typically enter, a sign is posted reading "pool is closed today."

All county pools were supposed to be open on Saturday for the season, and they were, except for North Park.

According to Allegheny County Parks, the North Park Pool is closed due to mechanical issues.

In a statement provided to KDKA-TV, Allegheny County said that a malfunction led to the delayed opening.

"After completing a conversion of the chlorine system and filtration system, this off-season construction was completed just in time for opening; however, once we turned everything on, valves malfunctioned, and a backflow of sediment has been pushed into the pool, causing cloudiness and visibility issues throughout the entire pool. We have new parts ordered and are hopeful that the scheduled repairs this week will be successful and allow the pool to open by the end of the week."

For residents who are anticipating getting in the pool, it's been a letdown.

"It would be nice. It's a little bit disappointing that it's not open yet, but I'm sure they'll get it open soon," said Terry Colabrese, who walks around North Park.

"It's unfortunate because it's so hot out, but sometimes it's more complex than we really know. Maybe there's a good reason why the maintenance issue wasn't addressed in advance, but I would think if you knew when the pools started to open. Maybe it could've been addressed sooner," Mary Gallagher said.

"It would be nice if it were open. I realize they're probably having some difficulties, so hopefully they'll get that resolved," Rich Oberlander.

Allegheny County Parks says they will announce when it does on their Facebook page.

They also advise that anyone with a season pass is able to enjoy other county pools.