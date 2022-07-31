Watch CBS News
North Fayette Township to begin using Allegheny County 911 this week

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - In just a couple of days, a major change will go into effect for emergency services in North Fayette Township.

The police chief said that starting on Wednesday, you'll need to start calling 911 instead of their department for emergencies.

Calls will go to Allegheny County's 911 center.

He said, aside from saving taxpayer money, it'll likely mean faster response times.

The change will take effect on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

