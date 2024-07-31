Pittsburgh-area homeowner sets house on fire trying to kill wasps

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A homeowner in North Braddock reportedly set their house on fire trying to kill wasps with fire.

The Swissvale Fire Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that crews were called to North Braddock for a house fire around 12:30 p.m. At the scene, crews determined the fire started on the back porch area of the home and spread to the attic.

The blaze was put out in about 40 minutes, according to the department's Facebook post.

Swissvale fire said it was reported that the blaze started when the homeowner tried to kill yellow jackets with fire.

"Folks, please don't ever attempt to do this!" the Facebook post said.

It is not clear if there were any injuries.