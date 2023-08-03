Norfolk Southern reimburses Darlington Township $544K to repair road damaged after derailment

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Norfolk Southern will reimburse Darlington Township over $544,000 to repair the road damaged after a train derailed in February.

The company is reimbursing the township for the estimated cost of repairs to East Palestine Road at the request of state, federal and local leaders.

"The entire cost of this derailment and its impact on the Commonwealth must be picked up Norfolk Southern, not the people of Pennsylvania. This critical funding will help Darlington Township repair a vital roadway and continue to rebuild following the derailment," Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a news release.

The governor's office said western Pennsylvania communities have received more than $2.5 million in relief so far after a Norfolk Southern train derailed across the border in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3.

The Shapiro administration said it's still conducting environmental testing to make sure everything is safe but state agencies have found no contamination.