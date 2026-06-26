Noelvi Marte's home run in 8th lifts Reds over Pirates

Pinch-hitter Noelvi Marte hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning after Cincinnati scored four runs off Paul Skenes in the second, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 on Friday night.

Given a 1-0 lead on Konnor Griffin's homer leading off the first, Skenes allowed RBI singles to Spencer Steer and Tyler Stephenson and sacrifice flies to Blake Dunn and Elly De La Cruz. After the singles put the Reds ahead 2-1, Cincinnati loaded the bases with no outs when a called third strike by umpire Jeremie Rehak against Matt McLain on a full-count pitch was changed to a ball in an ABS appeal.

Skenes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, gave up four runs, six hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings. His ERA rose from 2.86 to 3.10.

With the score 4-4, Sal Stewart singled off Mason Montgomery (2-3) with one out in the eighth and Marte followed with a 405-foot homer.

Griffin, at 20 years, 63 days, became the fifth-youngest player to hit a leadoff homer after the Kansas City Athletics' Lou Klimchock (18-348) in 1958, Bob Kennedy of the Chicago White Sox (19-257) in 1940, the New York Yankees' Mickey Mantle (19-328) in 1951 and the Boston Braves' Sibby Sisti (19-356) in 1940.

Brock Burke (3-3) walked one and had two strikeouts in an inning of relief and Caleb Ferguson pitched a one-hit ninth for his first save since 2024 with the New York Yankees.

Cincinnati had lost its five previous games against Pittsburgh.

Tyler Stephenson had two hits and an RBI for Cincinnati.

Marcell Ozuna and Esmerlyn Valdez also hit solo homers for the Pirates.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott gave up four runs — three earned —- and six hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Cincinnati placed relieved Tony Santillan on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, because of a strained left oblique that manager Terry Francona said is likely to sideline the right-hander for a significant period.

Reds RHP Chase Burns (9-1, 2.00 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Pirated RHP Jared Jones (1-1, 5.75).