Nissan recalling nearly 200,000 trucks for rollover risk

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nissan, as well as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is recalling 180,000 pick-up trucks.

They said the trucks could roll over while in park without warning.

The recall impacts Nissan Frontier and Titan trucks from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

The company said they are currently working on a fix and will let customers know if they are affected beginning on the 20th.

You can learn more about the recall at this link.

July 6, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

