Nine more Chick-fil-A restaurants will open in western Pennsylvania by 2028. Here are the new locations.

Nine additional Chick-fil-A restaurant locations will be opening throughout western Pennsylvania by 2028.

The company announced its plans to expand within the Greater Pittsburgh and Johnstown-Altoona-State College markets with the nine new locations that are expected to create over 1,000 jobs.

In the areas north of Pittsburgh, a new location in Mars is scheduled to open next month with a new location in Butler to open in the spring of 2027 and another in Gibsonia in 2028.

Farther north, along the Interstate 80 corridor, Hermitage and DuBois will be getting new locations by 2028.

In the eastern parts of the Pittsburgh area, Indiana is expecting a new location by the spring of 2027, with Murrysville, Latrobe and Johnstown all getting new locations by the end of 2028.

"Western Pennsylvania is an exciting place for Chick-fil-A to continue growing because of the strong communities that make this region so special," said Chad Terry, area director of Chick-fil-A's northeast region. "As we expand the brand, we're focused on creating more opportunities for local ownership, which in turn leads to new jobs and developing leaders within the restaurant. We look forward to seeing how Chick-fil-A will make a positive impact in each community we join."

Chick-fil-A currently has 20 locations in western Pennsylvania.