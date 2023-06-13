New study shows Pittsburgh is the top metropolitan area for long-term retirees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new study shows that Pittsburgh is the top metropolitan area where retirees have been in their home for the longest.

The study from U.S. Money Reserve shows that more than 56% of retirees have been here for more than 30 years.

That puts Pittsburgh just ahead of Honolulu.

In terms of smaller metropolitan areas, Johnstown tops the list with nearly 70% of retirees having been there more than 30 years.