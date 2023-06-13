Watch CBS News
Local News

New study shows Pittsburgh is the top metropolitan area for long-term retirees

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New study shows Pittsburgh is the top metropolitan area for long-term retirees
New study shows Pittsburgh is the top metropolitan area for long-term retirees 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new study shows that Pittsburgh is the top metropolitan area where retirees have been in their home for the longest.

The study from U.S. Money Reserve shows that more than 56% of retirees have been here for more than 30 years.

That puts Pittsburgh just ahead of Honolulu.

In terms of smaller metropolitan areas, Johnstown tops the list with nearly 70% of retirees having been there more than 30 years.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 1:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.