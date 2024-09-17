New safety guidelines introduced for Cupples Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders have announced new security policies for games at Cupples Stadium.

District officials say that after recent events at neighboring stadiums in the area, a number of changes are being implemented for games at the stadium on the city's South Side.

New safety guidelines have been introduced for Cupples Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

All students in grade 9 through 12 will have to show a school ID to get into the game. Students in Kindergarten through 8th grade must have an adult with them while at the game.

Both the home and away gates will close at the beginning of the 3rd quarter of football games and no outside food or drink containers will be allowed in the stadium.

The district says that existing security measures like metal detectors will still be in place.