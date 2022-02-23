Watch CBS News
New Mini-Golf Attractions Coming To Pittsburgh's Strip District

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Grab your putters, visors, and remember that "it's all in the hips" because a fun new opportunity is coming to the Strip District.

A second mini-golf attraction is expected to open early next year.

"Puttery" will take over the space at the Vision On 15th Building at 15th and Smallman streets.

Meanwhile, another mini-golf attraction called "Puttshack" is also expected to open later this year in the Strip.

