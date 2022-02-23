New Mini-Golf Attractions Coming To Pittsburgh's Strip District
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Grab your putters, visors, and remember that "it's all in the hips" because a fun new opportunity is coming to the Strip District.
A second mini-golf attraction is expected to open early next year.
"Puttery" will take over the space at the Vision On 15th Building at 15th and Smallman streets.
Meanwhile, another mini-golf attraction called "Puttshack" is also expected to open later this year in the Strip.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.