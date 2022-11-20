Watch CBS News
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.

It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.

The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.

It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 4:00 PM

