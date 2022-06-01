New legislation proposes increased fines, suspensions for work zone infractions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania state senator is looking to make our streets and roadways safer, proposing new regulations for work zones.

Construction season is in full swing and Senator Elder Vogel hopes the new proposed bill would encourage drivers to follow the law when passing through a work zone.

If the bill is passed and laws aren't followed, drivers could face fines or have their license suspended.

The bill has been introduced as the Work Zone Safety Act.

The new legislation would require police to investigate if at least two witnesses or video recordings showed drivers committing active work zone safety violations.

Violations could be related to speeding, ignoring traffic control signals, careless driving, following too closely, and more.

Senator Vogel's proposed penalties for non-contact with a worker or vehicle for the first offense includes:

2 points on a drivers' license

A $400 fine

A mandatory PennDOT driver safety course

For a second and third offense, fines could increase and drivers could have their license suspended for several months.

Money collected from fines would go towards PennDOT to pay for the safety courses and to police for the investigation.

If passed, the new legislation would take effect in 60 days.