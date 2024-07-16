Pittsburgh native named new Kennywood general manager

What is new at Kennywood this year?

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A lifelong Pittsburgher has been named the new general manager of Kennywood.

Assistant general manager Ricky Spicuzza has been promoted, the park announced on Monday. He'll also serve as the general manager of Sandcastle Water Park.

In a video, Spicuzza said like many Pittsburghers, he grew up coming to Kennywood and had his very first ride on the Jack Rabbit. He called it an "honor and a privilege" to be the general manager of Kennywood and Sandcastle.

Spicuzza began his Kennywood career in 2002 as a food and beverage team member in the Pagoda. Over the past two decades, he's also worked at Idlewild & SoakZone as well as Sandcastle, which, like Kennywood, are owned and operated by Palace Entertainment.

"After more than 22 seasons with Palace Entertainment, we are thrilled to name Ricky Spicuzza as general manager of Kennywood Park and Sandcastle Water Park," Mark Pauls, the vice president of operations, said in a news release. "I believe Ricky is the perfect person to lead each of these beloved Pittsburgh institutions as we continue to invest in these properties with new capital projects, robust event lineups and more."

Spicuzza became assistant general manager in 2023, and Kennywood says he has been "instrumental" in overseeing several aspects of the park. This season, he's led several park-wide upgrades like opening the Potato Smash bumper cars and introducing new dining options like the Carousel Burger Company and Jeeter's Pub.

His first order of business: extending park operating hours until 10 p.m. There are now three straight weeks of 10 p.m. closures, up through July 20.