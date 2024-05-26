Kennywood debuts new Potato Smash bumper cars to kick off its latest season

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - After thousands of votes from fans of the historic Pittsburgh park, the new bumper cars at Kennywood debuted.

The brand-new Potato Smash bumper cars were unveiled in March after a naming contest and more than 20,000 votes picked the name that pays homage to the iconic Potato Patch French Fries.

A grand opening ceremony was held on Saturday morning to show guests the completed transformation.

Saturday won't be the only celebration for the spud-tacular new cars, however. A potato-smashing contest will be held at Kennywood on Wednesday, June 12.

If you're interested to trying your luck at smashing some potatoes, you can sign up right here.

This weekend, Kennywood, Idlewild and Soak Zone are offering free admission for military personnel and veterans along with discounted tickets for up to four of their guests.