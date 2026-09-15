New Glassport mayor sworn in after former mayor allegedly violated PFA for 3rd time

A new mayor was sworn in at the Glassport borough meeting on Tuesday after the former mayor was accused of violating a protection from abuse order for a third time.

Keith DiMarco's attorney said he was arrested over the weekend for allegedly violating a PFA filed by his wife and adult stepdaughter.

Anthony Colecchi stepped into the role last month after DiMarco resigned following criminal charges. Now he's officially taking the reins.

"I did have intentions on running next cycle," Colecchi said. "I'm going to get started now and I hope to move Glassport forward and put all this behind us and let his life play out on its own."

DiMarco served as mayor for 8 1/2 years. He stepped down after police said his stepdaughter found a hidden camera in the bathroom of his home. He was charged with invasion of privacy and a protection from abuse order was granted for his wife and adult stepdaughter.

His attorney Sean Logue says DiMarco is back in the Allegheny County Jail after violating the order a third time, nearly a month since the accusations.

"I'm told there was an accidental butt dial of the protected party," his attorney, Sean Logue, said. "We are going to look into it and hopefully we can come to some kind of agreement that will let him get out of jail and of course fulfill the PFA."

DiMarco is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.