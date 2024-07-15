Man charged with shooting and killing 2 people in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was charged with shooting and killing two people in New Castle on Saturday, according to court paperwork.

Corbin Partin was charged with two counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of Albert Rotz and Rebecca Frank, who police said were shot to death at a home on Arlington Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they said they found Frank on the back porch and Rotz dead on the living room floor. Frank was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Investigators talked to family members who identified Partin as the shooter. The family told police they were at a pool party next door when they heard arguing. After a door slammed and a vehicle drove away, Frank came out, saying Partin had shot her. Someone then went inside and found Rotz's body, police said.

After Partin was detained, he allegedly told police he wasn't allowed to own firearms but he had a black powder gun underneath his bed. At the Arlington Avenue home, police said they found a percussion cap, which would be consistent with the discharge of a black powder weapon. A search of Partin's home found boxes for two separate cap and ball weapons, though police said one gun was missing.

During his interview, police said Partin denied any involvement and said his family was "always blaming him for things."