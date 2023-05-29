New Brighton man turns long-time dream of representing country into reality

New Brighton hero says dreams came true when he joined the military

New Brighton hero says dreams came true when he joined the military

New Brighton hero says dreams came true when he joined the military

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On days like Memorial Day, we're reminded that joining the military is an honorable and selfless commitment.

As the U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer USS Cole arrived in New York for Fleet Week, standing on board and serving on the historic ship is 32-year-old Petty Officer Christopher Johnson of New Brighton.

"It has taken me places that I never thought that I would go," Johnson said. "It's given me a lot of life experience that I didn't know that I needed."

And as he explains, a chance to turn his long-time dream of representing his country into a reality.

"Now I have a lot of fulfillment in my life," he said. "I feel complete."

And his view of Memorial Day is different now, too.

"Growing up, it was cookouts and parties and New Brighton is very known for their parades," Johnson said.

He says since enlisting in 2020, he feels a much deeper connection to the holiday and its meaning.

"You feel a sense of pride that this day is for my brothers and sisters that have served, and the people in the past, the veterans who have served this country," Johnson said.

So on this Memorial Day, whatever your plans, Johnson asks that you take time to remember.

"Keep us in mind and raise a cheers to us," he said.