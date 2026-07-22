How a 9-year-old girl's generosity led to a new barn at the Fayette County Fairgrounds

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new small species barn.

Dozens of donations were made by the community, businesses and community stakeholders in support of the new building that cost nearly $1 million.

"It's a big, big endeavor that the fair took on for the kids, for the future, because this barn here will last through my lifetime, her lifetime and hopefully her kids will be able to one day show here," CJ Diamond said.

Diamond's 9-year-old daughter, Harper Diamond, also made a donation to the barn last August. During a live auction last year, Harper decided to donate all the proceeds awarded from selling her pig to the barn.

"The people in the crowd asked what was going on. I was like, 'Well, I guess my daughter decided to put the money towards the funds for the barn,' so it was really surprising and a proud moment," CJ Diamond said.

CJ Diamond told KDKA-TV in August that a pig would typically bring in around $1,200. He said Harper's pig ended up generating around $13,000, but it didn't stop there.

"Once the pig sold, people heard what it was going towards and started saying, 'Hey, I'll donate $1, $2, $3 a pound,'" Diamond said.

In the end, Harper raised $27,000 toward the new barn.

"It's really exciting," Harper Diamond said. "I'm excited to see how people react to the new barn."

The new barn, measuring 100 feet by 150 feet, will hold 300 small species including pigs, sheep and goats.

"With her stepping up and making a big donation along with everyone else, this is going to be here for future generations to come. As we all know, 4-H is a great thing for kids to be involved with," CJ Diamond said.

Harper Diamond said she is excited to show at the fair for her third year in 4-H this year.

"I'm bringing a steer and a pig. My steer's name is Stitch, and my pig's name is Rip [Ripple]. I'm also bringing two horses," Harper Diamond said.

The 9-year-old girl thanked ZRM Enterprises and all of those who pitched in to donate toward the cause. Other donors included B&B Energy Services, the Fayette County Cattlemen's Association, the Fayette County Livestock Sale, in memory of D.J. Show, Chris & Linda Diamond Family, the Fayette 4-H Market Goat Club, the Fayette County Premier Jackpot Show and Keith and Linda Rooker.

If you would like to see the new barn, you can do so during the Fayette County Fair, which begins July 30.