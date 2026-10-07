Repair work at Nevin Arena has price tag of $90,000 after flooding earlier this month

The ice rink at Nevin Arena in Greensburg sustained flood damage on Sept. 3 after heavy rain led to water, around 2 feet high, filling the building.

While the city was able to get the facility back up and running in a matter of days, there is still work to be done, and that work has a price tag of $90,000.

"Anything that was on the floor," Glenn Moyer, Greensburg Parks and Recreation's superintendent, said, "the flooring was gone. But there was a lot of quick action by the staff to save a lot of things that we otherwise would have lost by getting them on the counters and other high surfaces."

Moyer said flooding has happened in the past, but never anything like what happened on Sept. 3. Luckily, he said, with the tireless work of staff and volunteers, the rink was cleaned out and back online within days. But he said there is still work to be done.

"Right now, we are in a really good position," Moyer said. "The last thing that we really have to do is get our flooring replaced with all the water that has gotten under it. It's got to go, and we got to get new stuff in. And we are excited to do that in the next couple of weeks."

Ultimately, Moyer said they are fortunate that the flooding wasn't worse, and he said the city is hopeful that the majority of the $90,000 in repairs will be covered by insurance.

And despite the ongoing repair work, Nevin Arena is still open to the public, and the city is hopeful of having all that flooring work done sometime by the end of this month.