Nelly and Third Eye Blind to headline America250PA Commonwealth Concert in Pittsburgh

As the country continues to celebrate its 250th anniversary, the City of Pittsburgh and America250PA announced more details surrounding the Commonwealth Concert Series at Point State Park this weekend.

The show will be headlined by Nelly and Third Eye Blind, as well as include special guest and Pittsburgh native Frzy. The evening will be hosted by former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch.

It will take place on Saturday, June 27, at Point State Park.

"Pittsburgh is incredibly proud to be a part of this historic statewide celebration," said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor. "Point State Park is where our rivers meet and where our communities have gathered for generations. The City has worked closely with America250PA to ensure a safe, accessible, and unforgettable experience as we celebrate the heritage of our Commonwealth and the milestone of our nation."

The concert will be free, but tickets will be required for entrance, and they can be acquired here.

To ensure a smooth experience, there will be gradual lane restrictions and closures around Point State Park throughout the week.

Wednesday, June 24: Beginning at 7 a.m., the parking lanes of Commonwealth Place between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Liberty Avenue will be closed.

Thursday, June 25: Beginning at 7 a.m., Commonwealth Place between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Liberty Avenue will be closed. However, guests at the Wyndham Hotel will still be able to access the front entrance and the valet area.

Friday, June 26: Beginning at 7 a.m., the parking lanes on the Boulevard of the Allies between Commonwealth Place and Stanwix Street will close. Also, the parking lanes on the inbound side of Liberty Avenue between Commonwealth Place and Stanwix Street will be closed.

At 2 p.m., a full closure of Commonwealth Place to Liberty Avenue will be in place.

At 6:30 p.m., Liberty Avenue outbound from Stanwix Street to the Fort Pitt Bridge will be closed.

Saturday, June 27: At 7 a.m., a full closure of Liberty Avenue inbound from the Fort Pitt Bridge will be in effect, and a full closure of Commonwealth Place between the Boulevard of the Allies and Liberty Avenue will also be in effect.

Following the concert, phased reopenings will take place, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, when Commonwealth Place between the Boulevard of the Allies and Liberty Avenue will reopen. Then Liberty Avenue inbound from the Fort Pitt Bridge to Stanwix Street will reopen.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, outbound Liberty Avenue from Stanwix Street to the Fort Pitt Bridge will reopen, as will the parking lanes on Liberty Avenue.

By 5 p.m. on Monday, June 29, all remaining parking lanes and roads surrounding the concert venue will be reopened.

For full details on closures, transportation, and more, head to this link.