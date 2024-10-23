Pittsburgh to see near record-setting warmth on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a record-setting day for the area yesterday due to late-season warmth.

A new record was set in Dubois who hit 80° yesterday. Their old record was 77°, that was first recorded as being hit in 1979 and was tied in 2020. Wheeling also tied their record yesterday of 82°. That was first hit in 1947.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Pittsburgh was two degrees shy of the record yesterday, hitting 84°.

High temperatures - October 23, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

It's not going to be as hot today with highs 'only' in the 70s today. We will still be around 15 degrees warmer than average for today.

Morning temperatures are in the 50s so it is a little on the cool side. I have noon temperatures near 70. Winds will pick up this afternoon; coming in out of the southwest at around 10-15mph.

High temperature expected - October 23, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

While low we also have a chance for rain today with the best chance for rain occurring along I-80 to the north.

No matter where you are, if you're lucky enough to see any rain today it won't last very long and won't be a lot. It probably won't even be enough to be measurable.

The real story is starting to be the lack of rain, with there being a very real chance of not seeing measurable rain for the rest of the month and even a significant portion of November. Obviously things can change but we are in a pattern right now that is completely opposite of what we saw to begin the year.

7-day forecast: October 23, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!