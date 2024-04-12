Watch CBS News
Neal Shipley makes cut in Masters debut

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-area native Neal Shipley is competing in the Masters
Pittsburgh-area native Neal Shipley is competing in the Masters 03:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)  — Neal Shipley has made the cut at the Masters.

The Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate carded a 4-over-par 76 on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club during the second round of the 88th playing of the tournament. The 22-year-old amateur finished the first two days of the tournament 3-over-par 147. He is tied for 30th place heading into the weekend. 

Friday was an up-and-down day for Shipley. The right-handed golfer started the day with birdies on two of the first three holes before carding six bogeys and one double bogey over the final 15 holes. 

Shipley had a strong showing on Thursday, shooting a 1-under-par 71. He was one of 31 players to shoot under par on day one. 

The 22-year-old golfer was the only amateur to make the cut. He also has a better score through two days than big-name golfers like Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm, who won the Masters last year. 

Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for first place at 6-under par. 

What is the 2024 Masters cut line? 

This year's cut line was 6-over par. 

How many golfers made the cut for the Masters?

The top 60 golfers qualified for the weekend's session. The field started with 84 players.   

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 8:14 PM EDT

