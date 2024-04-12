Neal Shipley makes cut in Masters debut

Pittsburgh-area native Neal Shipley is competing in the Masters

Pittsburgh-area native Neal Shipley is competing in the Masters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neal Shipley has made the cut at the Masters.

The Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate carded a 4-over-par 76 on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club during the second round of the 88th playing of the tournament. The 22-year-old amateur finished the first two days of the tournament 3-over-par 147. He is tied for 30th place heading into the weekend.

Friday was an up-and-down day for Shipley. The right-handed golfer started the day with birdies on two of the first three holes before carding six bogeys and one double bogey over the final 15 holes.

Shipley had a strong showing on Thursday, shooting a 1-under-par 71. He was one of 31 players to shoot under par on day one.

The 22-year-old golfer was the only amateur to make the cut. He also has a better score through two days than big-name golfers like Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm, who won the Masters last year.

Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for first place at 6-under par.

What is the 2024 Masters cut line?

This year's cut line was 6-over par.

How many golfers made the cut for the Masters?

The top 60 golfers qualified for the weekend's session. The field started with 84 players.