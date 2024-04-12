Neal Shipley records under par round in Masters debut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KDKA) -- Neal Shipley made the most of his debut at the 88th playing of the Masters tournament, finishing his opening round of play with a score under par.

Shipley teed off around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the opening round that was pushed back due to weather and finished with a 1-under par round of 71.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Neal Shipley of The United States plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. / Getty Images

The Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate registered three birdies and two bogeys on the day, with the two blemishes coming on the 5th and 15th holes.

Shipley's 1-under score currently has him sitting tied for 17th place, two above the potential cut line as things stand. He led all five of the amateur players in the field with his score.

So cool that @centralvikings golf standout Neal Shipley with this birdie on No. 13, is the lowest amateur at #themasters after one round (-1) 71



pic.twitter.com/lKVQtwi7FX — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 12, 2024

Several players still need to finish their first round of play, which was suspended due to darkness on Thursday evening.

Shipley will tee off for the start of his second round just before 8:30 this morning.