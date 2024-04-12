Neal Shipley records under par round in Masters debut
AUGUSTA, Ga. (KDKA) -- Neal Shipley made the most of his debut at the 88th playing of the Masters tournament, finishing his opening round of play with a score under par.
Shipley teed off around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the opening round that was pushed back due to weather and finished with a 1-under par round of 71.
The Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate registered three birdies and two bogeys on the day, with the two blemishes coming on the 5th and 15th holes.
Shipley's 1-under score currently has him sitting tied for 17th place, two above the potential cut line as things stand. He led all five of the amateur players in the field with his score.
Several players still need to finish their first round of play, which was suspended due to darkness on Thursday evening.
Shipley will tee off for the start of his second round just before 8:30 this morning.