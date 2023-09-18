Natrona Heights man accused of starting fire at home with woman, child inside

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Natrona Heights man is charged with allegedly setting a home on fire with a woman and her 13-year-old inside after an argument, police said.

Allegheny County police said the fire marshal was called to Spruce Street in Harrison Township on Sunday and determined the fire in the basement, which was quickly extinguished, was incendiary in nature.

Police said 35-year-old Eric Knabenshue was at the home with the homeowner and her 13-year-old before the fire. The homeowner told detectives Knabenshue went into the basement around 12:30 a.m. after an argument.

Investigators said Knabenshue also sent a neighbor threatening text messages in the hours after the fire.

Knabenshue was taken into custody on Monday, police said. He's charged with arson, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, terroristic threats and simple assault.