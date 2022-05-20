National Aviary reopens eagle habitats, move Kodiak into updated home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's favorite and most famous Steller Sea Eagle now has an improved home!

The National Aviary announced that Kodiak, along with their bald eagle had their habitats reopened to visitors following extensive renovations.

National Aviary

Kodiak, along with Bald Eagles Flinn and Independence now call the habitat home. Both are located in the Charity Randall Foundation Eagle Hall and were designed to keep the birds comfortable by making it similar to their natural habitats.

"Each of the more than 500 birds at the National Aviary is special to us, and it is a privilege to care for them. We know our visitors care deeply about Kodiak, and about Flinn, and Independence, and are eager to see these incredible birds again. We are delighted that these special birds are enjoying their newly renovated homes," said Cathy Schlott, Director of Animal Programs and Experiences at the National Aviary. "As experts in animal behavior, we can read the body language of birds like Kody, Flinn, and Indy and see that they are content and relaxed in their beautiful habitats."

The habitats include new spaces for perching, ponds, and a new misting system that will encourage the birds to bathe and play.

Many remember that last fall, Kodiak escaped from his habitat and was ultimately found in Pine Township on October 3, 2021.

Since he was found, he has been living in a habitat behind the scenes of the Aviary.

"The reopening of our eagle habitats has been long anticipated by staff and guests alike," said Cheryl Tracy, Executive Director of the National Aviary. "Kody, Flinn, and Indy, like every bird at the National Aviary, are incredibly dear to us, and their care is our priority. We're honored to be able to provide them with a beautiful and comfortable home, and we're thrilled to invite our community back to see and learn about these majestic birds."