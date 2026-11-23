A Washington County man is facing several charges for manufacturing and possessing child sexual abuse material, some of which he created by installing a hidden camera to record a minor, according to a news release from Attorney General Dave Sunday's office.

Nathan Thomas Bryan, 36, is charged with 32 felonies, including production and possession of child sexual abuse material and misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

An investigation into Bryan found that he kept child sexual abuse material on his cellphone and installed a hidden camera at a home on Whitehall Road in Daisytown, officials said.

"This defendant's conduct is heinous. Our investigation found evidence that he not only possessed CSAM files, but he also created videos from a camera he installed to obtain secret recordings of a child," Attorney General Sunday said. "The conduct alleged in this case has no place in our communities, and the charges filed reflect the seriousness of these allegations."

Child Predator Section agents from Attorney General Sunday's office learned that possession of child sexual abuse material files was traced to the Whitehall Road home, where Bryan had previously lived.

Agents searched Bryan's devices and found several files, including videos depicting a minor that appeared to be filmed at the Whitehall Road home. Agents also found a hidden camera inside a bedroom.

Bryan was arraigned, and bail was set at $200,000 cash, which was not posted as of Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Office of Attorney General at 800-385-1044.