Myles Garrett lists home in Ohio for more than $2 million

Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett has listed his home in Cleveland, Ohio, for more than $2 million.

The former Cleveland Brown's home in Wadsworth, Medina County, is on the market for $2.1 million, according to the listing from The Elli Group at Elite Sotheby's International Realty. Wadsworth is about 37 miles south of Cleveland.

The home, according to the listing, has 4,300 square feet of living space and was built in 2018, the year after Garrett was drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns. It has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and sits on 2 acres. The home is in the Hidden Lakes of Sharon community.

The home's kitchen features an oversized center island, premium appliances, custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. The home also has a game room, a custom bar, a theater room, a fitness room, an attached three-car garage and a separate four-car garage with a finished upper level.

The home floor plan "balances elegant entertaining with everyday comfort" and has "abundant" natural light, according to the listing.

Outside the home, there is a built-in grill and a fire pit.

"Sophisticated design, exceptional craftsmanship, and effortless functionality come together in this custom-built home," the listing says.

In June, the Browns traded Garrett, a two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, to the Rams in a package that centered around Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round selection. The trade came after Garrett recorded 23 sacks and broke the NFL single-season record.

The 30-year-old Garrett and the Rams are among the Super Bowl favorites for the upcoming season.

"Since the very beginning, it's always been about winning. ... And to have an opportunity to do that immediately? That was the opportunity that was too difficult to pass up," Garrett said at his Rams introductory press conference in June.