After fire at Latrobe 30 Shoppes, gym reopens thanks to help from community

LATROBE: Pa. (KDKA) — After a fire devastated several businesses at the Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Westmoreland County last week, one of those businesses is now back open.

The gym and training facility, My Fitness Kitchen, credits a herculean effort by the community to help it move and reestablish its facility in such a short time.

Owner Mark Rullo says that he will never forget the morning of April 23.

"I got a call around 3:30 or so in the morning and the guy says, 'Mark, your plaza is on fire,'" said Rullo. "I drove up out of my driveway, which is five blocks down, and I can see the flames up over the trees."

The gym suffered massive water and smoke damage from the fire. Rullo said that at first, he was in despair, but that despair turned to hope as he saw his clients, community, friends and family come together to salvage what they could and reopen his gym.

"What they did helped me get back," Rullo said. "What they did, it's priceless. We are not out of the woods, but it really helped. I've never seen anything like it."

Over several days, a dedicated group of volunteers did everything from moving and deep cleaning weights and equipment to renovating and prepping another storefront within the plaza to become a temporary home.

By Monday, My Fitness Kitchen was training clients, all while it continues to search for a more permanent home.

While a lot remains up in the air still for this small business, Rullo says that because of this great community that has been associated with his gym for the last 15 years, there is hope for the future.

"God works in mysterious ways," Rullo said. "We were hit with a tragedy, but that tragedy also showed how blessed I am. I am not going to complain. I am just going to struggle, but I'm going to work hard. But it could be a lot worse."

If you would like more information on My Fitness Kitchen, you can email Rullo at mrullo@myfitnesskitchen.com or log onto its fitness consultation site.